Eatontown - Patricia Eckmayer LeCluse, age 77 of Eatontown, died Friday, March 20th, 2020 at Gateway Care Center in Eatontown. Born and raised in Little Neck, NY, she had lived in NYC and then Long Branch for many years before moving to her current home in Eatontown, where she has resided for the past 6 years. Pat loved to laugh, was fun to be around, and consistently kept a smile on her face, while encouraging others to do the same with her humor.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Rose Anne Eckmayer, her sister, Rose Squillari, and her brother, Anthony Eckmayer. Surviving are her two sons and daughter-in-law, Billy and Megan LeCluse of Hauppauge, NY; Daniel LeCluse of Port St Lucie, FL; her grandchildren, Amber and Tyler; and her great grandchild, Landon.

Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA at 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
