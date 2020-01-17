Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Fair View Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Patricia Lee Smock Johnson Obituary
Patricia Lee Smock Johnson

The Villages, Fl - Patricia Lee Smock Johnson, age 69 of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Neptune and lived in Egg Harbor Township NJ, before moving to Florida.

Patricia enjoyed life. She was a Flight Attendant in her younger years. During her leisure time she enjoyed many outdoor hobbies including fishing, hunting, tennis and golf.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Doris Smock. Her brother; Walter and sister; Beverly.

She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Slater and her husband Kelly. Three grandchildren; Deanna, Albert and Marissa Floriani. Two brothers; Lawrence and William and his wife Lois. Patricia also leaves many Nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-5pm at the Johnson McGinley Funeral Home located at 2652 Hwy 138, Wall, NJ. Funeral Service at 4pm Sunday. Burial 10am Monday at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

Johnson McGinley Funeral Home oversees the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
