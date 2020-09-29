1/
Patricia Leonarda Anderson
Patricia Leonarda Anderson

Patricia Leonarda Anderson passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020.

She was born in Newark and grew up in Harrison, New Jersey. She graduated from Harrison High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, in Orange, New Jersey.

Her husband of 60 years, Stanley Anderson, died in January, 2020.

She is also predeceased by her father, Konstanty B. Zarnowski, her mother, Leonarda (Eleanor Szlachta) Zarnowski, and her sister, Marie Michaels.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Carroll of Morris Township, New Jersey, Elaine Phillips of Nashville,Tennessee and Kirsten Anderson of New York City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sean, James, Brian, Jane, Benjamin and Robert Carroll and Edward Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at Waretown Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road, Waretown, New Jersey on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Steelmantown Cemetery in Woodbine, New Jersey.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
