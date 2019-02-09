|
Patricia (nee Donohue) Lillis
Jersey City - Patricia Lillis (nee Donohue), faithful servant, traveled home to her God on Friday, February 8, 2019 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, New Jersey, surrounded by the love of her family.
If you were to ask Patricia Lillis of what she was most proud, she would say her ten children and her hometown. Pat lived in Jersey City for 87 of her 88 years and that proud combination of family and nativism found its way to the front page of The Jersey Journal in a 1997 article based on a national ranking of the best U.S. cities in which to raise a family. Former Journal reporter, John Petrick, interviewed Pat and her now late husband, Martin Lillis, about bringing up their ten children in the city ranked 199 of 219. "I'm happy to have raised my children in Jersey City," Pat proudly stated. "With such great transportation, I don't even have a driver's license. The kids could get around to practices and games and I didn't have to be a soccer-mom."
Born in Jersey City, Pat was the eighth of ten children herself. She graduated from Saint Peter's Grammar School and earned a scholarship to Saint Michael's High School, both in Jersey City. She worked for a short period of time as a secretary in New York City before marrying Martin in 1952 at the age of 22. Pat spent the next 66 years caring for her family. Preparing dinner for 12 people at 5 PM sharp was a daily occurrence along with a dozen other chores on her list. Pat enjoyed attending the athletic activities of her children including Lincoln Park Little League, Catholic Youth Organization basketball games, high school and college sporting events. Later on, she enjoyed those same activities with her grandchildren.
Pat was a member of both Saint Dominic Academy and Saint Peter's Prep mothers' clubs. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Victories Church and served as the treasurer of its Rosarian Society. Pat was also a member Saint Aloysius Rosary Society and in the last ten years she could be found at worship and fellowship at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, all in Jersey City.
An avid reader, along with three newspapers a day, Pat could go through two books a week. She loved to walk around Jersey City and a trip from her home on Boyd Avenue to Christ Hospital for regular checkups was an easy task.
Pat's greatest gift to her family was her sense of humor and she always enjoyed a good laugh. Upon meeting her obstetrician, Dr. Joseph Donnelly, years after her last child was born, the doctor asked, "Pat, how are all of your nine children." She replied, "Dr. Donnelly, I have ten children." Confused, he said, "I only remember delivering nine." Pat smiled and answered, "Well Doctor, you retired before I did."
Pat is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Anna Donohue (nee Porrett), her husband Martin Lillis, and her brothers: Thomas, Joseph, Aloysius, Francis, James and Michael Donohue; her sisters: Grace Holt, Veronica Degnan and Bernice Mulrennan. Surviving are her children, Martin (Mary), Robert (Lorraine), Patricia, MaryEllen, John (Carolyn), William, Mark, (Jodi) and Michael (Maureen) Lillis, Kate Lillis-Magnus (Steve) and Barbara DeMarco (Mark). Also surviving are her thirteen grandchildren, Martin (Nicole), Michael (Brittany), Mary Catherine (Charlie), Kelly Ann, Ryan, Mackenzie, Jacquelyn, Nicholas, Mark Daniel, Caitlyn, Colleen, Reagan, and Riley and one great grandchild, Kaylee Grace. She is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews.
The family mourns the end of her earthly journey, but is grateful for the prayers and support of family, friends and parishioners. A wake will be held at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 625 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-7 PM. Family and friends are invited to assemble at the funeral home on Monday morning at 10 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to Our Lady of Victories Church, Saint Dominic Academy, Saint Peter's Prep, Marist High School or Saint Peter's University.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019