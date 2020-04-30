Patricia Lindner
Lavallette - Patricia A. Lindner (Donnelly), 77, of Ocean Beach II passed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She spent her childhood in Belleville and raised her family in Wayne, NJ. She was a summer resident of Ocean Beach II for 53 years, spending the last 6 years as a permanent resident. Pat worked as a Paraprofessional in the Wayne Public School System for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Pio RC Church in Lavallette, NJ. Predeceased by her loving husband William, she is survived by two sons, William J. and his wife Regina of East Windsor and Erik R. and his wife Jill of Chadwick Island; two daughters, Karen Meyler and her husband Dan and Susan Lindner and her husband Esteban Gomez, both of Long Valley; cousin Betty Bauser of Toms River; 9 grandchildren, Katelyn, Chris and Megan Meyler; Ryan, Sean and Kelly Lindner; Ellen Gomez and Brynn and Piper Lindner; and many dear friends. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave Lavallette, NJ. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
