Patricia (Trainor) Lombardi
Neptune - Patricia ( Trainor) Lombardi, 56, of Neptune, passed away October 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the secretary at the Shark River Hills Elementary School in Neptune. Surviving are her loving husband Richard; and her two children Shannon and Patrick. Patti also leaves four sisters, Nancy (Lenny) Gervasio, Mary (Vincent) Colona, Terry, and Debbie ( Steve) Mulvihill. A memorial visitation will be held October 15, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am memorial mass will be held October 16, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019