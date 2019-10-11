Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
Bradley Beach, NJ
View Map
Patricia (Trainor) Lombardi

Patricia (Trainor) Lombardi Obituary
Patricia (Trainor) Lombardi

Neptune - Patricia ( Trainor) Lombardi, 56, of Neptune, passed away October 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the secretary at the Shark River Hills Elementary School in Neptune. Surviving are her loving husband Richard; and her two children Shannon and Patrick. Patti also leaves four sisters, Nancy (Lenny) Gervasio, Mary (Vincent) Colona, Terry, and Debbie ( Steve) Mulvihill. A memorial visitation will be held October 15, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am memorial mass will be held October 16, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
