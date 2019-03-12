|
Patricia Louise (Sullivan) Padula
- - Patricia Louise (Sullivan) Padula, 80, passed away on March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pat will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her sparkling blue eyes, her warm and caring nature and her cheerful personality. She was raised in Bridgeville, PA until the age of 16 when her family moved to Elmhurst, IL. She entered I.C. Catholic H.S. as a senior where she became known as Pat "Irish" Sullivan and named Homecoming Queen.
She attended Quincy College then moved to NJ to become a flight attendant for TWA. There she met Jim Padula on a blind date. They married and settled in Wall Township to be close to the beach and raise their four children.
Pat dedicated herself to motherhood working tirelessly to ensure her children were healthy, safe and well-educated. She was passionate about improving the environment and local community. She was an advocate for many organizations and worthy causes. She founded the girls' soccer program in Wall; her travel team won the town's 1st State Cup in 1976. She conducted water testing for Citizens Against Water Pollution and volunteered for Clean Ocean Action. She was member of the Wall Twp. Beautification Committee and co-founded the annual Belmar Seafood Festival.
She was ahead of her time in the areas of organic gardening and nutrition, teaching and inspiring family, friends and neighbors to lead healthier lives. A natural leader, she was President of Wall Soccer Club, PTA President, a Girl Scout leader and catechism teacher.
Her passion of caring for others led her to obtain her nursing degree and work as a private duty nurse for the terminally ill.
Eventually, she found her niche in the job that showcased her enthusiasm and pride for her community as the Tourism and Public Information Representative for Monmouth County. She was one of the NJ state representatives to attend the 1st White House Conference on Travel and Tourism. She was Vice President of the Shore Region Tourism Council and was awarded the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council's Silver Gull Award for Tourism.
Pat was predeceased by her parents John and Mathilde Sullivan, her beloved husband Jim and her three sisters, Teresa, Kathleen and Jacqueline. She will be deeply missed by her children, Linda and her husband Bill Swenarton (Wall), Steven (Wall), Lisa (Tinton Falls), John (Myrtle Beach), two brothers and their wives, Michael and Leslie Sullivan and John and LuAnn Sullivan, brothers-in-law, Robert Anrig and Lucian Smith, 11 nieces and nephews and her dear grandchildren, Nicole, Emily, Clara, Johnny and Sara.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Ascend Hospice for helping to bring her comfort in the final months of her life, as well as the many people who have reached out to express condolences. In lieu of funeral services, per her wishes, Pat's loved ones will gather to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be sent to Clean Ocean Action at www.cleanoceanaction.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019