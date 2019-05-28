|
|
Patricia Lynn Bailey
Toms River - Patricia Lynn Bailey, 56, of Toms River, Departed this earth on May 24, 2019, surrounded by Love. Patricia was born at Monmouth Medical center on January 8, 1963 to Roland and Ruth Walker. She was raised in Englishtown, and later moved to Freehold Boro where she attended High School. Patricia was brought up and baptized in Old ship of Zion baptist church of Englishtown. Patricia went on to become a hard working and dedicated Nurse, until she became disabled. Patricia remained positive and optimistic despite all of her tribulations. She was always strong and determined no matter what obstacles came her way.
Patricia fought hard all of her life and is now able to rest in eternal paradise alongside her father - Roland Walker Sr., her sister Valerie J. Walker and Mother in law Willie Mae Spivey. Patricia leaves behind her Mother, Ruth Walker, husband Ronald Bailey, her daughters, Portia and Jasmine Bailey. Patricia also leaves behind her sister Debra Walker, and her brothers Roland Walker Jr. and Bernard Nicholson. 3 Granddaughters - Victoria Robert, Serenity and Liora Simpkins, and a host of in laws, Aunts/ Uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019