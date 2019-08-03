Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakehurst Presbyterian Church
Lakehurst, NJ
Patricia M. Bunnell

Patricia M. Bunnell Obituary
Patricia M. Bunnell

Lakehurst - Patricia M. Bunnell, 65, of Lakehurst passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Aristacare at Manchester, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Patricia had moved to Lakehurst in 1965. Patricia was a Nurse's Aide at Community Medical Center.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband Robert "Bobby" Bunnell and her mother Anne McCarthy. She is survived by her loving children, William Bunnell and his wife Deborah, Tammy Jenkins and her husband Robert, her grandson Robert "Bobby" Bunnell, her father Joseph Edward McCarthy and her four siblings, Joseph McCarthy, Kathy Kelly, Michael McCarthy and John McCarthy. Patricia is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday August 5, 2019 from 6-7 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday August 6, 2019 10 am at the Lakehurst Presbyterian Church, Lakehurst. Interment to follow at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019
