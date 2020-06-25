Patricia M. (nee Murray) Farrell
Little Silver - Patricia M. Farrell (nee Murray) 79, of Little Silver, NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Patricia was born in July of 1940 in Jersey City. She met her husband Bob "down the shore" and after marriage, Pat and Bob settled in Leonia where they resided for 36 years and were parishioners of St John's Catholic Church, they later moved to Little Silver. Pat was a graduate of St. Michael's High School, Jersey City State University, BA, and Fordham University, MA. Pat was an educator at PS #8 in Jersey City for 35 plus years where she taught K-2nd, 7th and 8th grade, and eventually became the school's guidance counselor. She was a passionate educator and loved her career at #8 as well as the people and students that she came in contact with along the way; many becoming lifelong friends. Pat was a lifelong learner, avid reader, and passionate game player who brought her competitive spirit to every game. Pat loved her family, she cherished her role as sister, aunt, wife, mother and "Gigi." Pat was a loyal friend. She will be missed by her family and her many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dennis and Janette (nee Cassidy) Murray, her brothers Vincent Murray and his wife Jean, Dennis Murray and his wife Sarah, and Raymond Murray and her sisters Grace Sidloski and her husband Henry, Jean Zaucha and her husband Edward, Ann Boyle, sister in-law Sharon Farrell, and several dear nieces and nephews. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Robert, loving daughter Kathryn McAllister and her husband Marc, grandchildren Maggie, Declan, and Connor, her dear sister Margaret Renz and her husband Bruce, sister in law Maxine Murray and brother in-law Bill Farrell and his wife Carol, and many niece and nephews and cherished friends.
Private visitation for close friends and family will be on Friday, June 26th from 4-7pm, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, 07701 and a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Patricia's name to Cure PSP at www.psp.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.