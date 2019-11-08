|
Patricia M Manning
Toms River - Patricia M Manning 82 of Toms River died Sunday November 3, 2019 at Rose Garden Rehabilitation Center, Toms River. Born in Queens, NY she was the daughter of Ann and Edward Fogarty. She was raised in Godwin Terrace in the Bronx New York. She attended Aquinas High School where she made many lifelong friends. Pat worked for Western Union in New York City for a few years, which is where she met her soon to be husband Edward F. Manning. She married Ed, her life-long soulmate and husband, in 1959. They resided in Emerson New Jersey and raised their family there as parishioners in Assumption Church for over for 30 years. Her door was always open to family and friends and many enjoyed her wonderful meals and hospitality. After Ed retired, they moved to the Lake Ridge community in Toms River where they lived for 22. She was member of the Lake Ridge Retirement Clubs, Red Hats, Mahjong, and participated in many of the social activities. She was an amazing, generous friend to many. No one spent more time on the phone talking to and supporting her friends and family. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Edward F. Manning, two sons and a daughter - Edward, Gregory and Laurie Subers - their spouses, Maria, Virginia & husband Douglas, a brother, John Fogarty, and 6 grandchildren, Douglas & wife Meagan, Ryan, Claire, Isabella, Jack and Thomas. Visitation is Friday November 15, 2019 from 10-1 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Service is 1 PM at the funeral home with an entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Or to Recovery International, 1415 W. 22nd St. Tower Floor, Oak Brook IL 60523. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019