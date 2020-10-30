Patricia M. Rafferty



Little Silver, NJ - Patricia M. Rafferty, of Little Silver, NJ, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, October 27th. She was born in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Michael J. Rafferty and Dorothy Davis Rafferty. Patricia was a lifetime resident of Little Silver. She earned a Bachelor degree from American International College of Springfield, MA, and her professional endeavor was spent as communication supervisor of Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.



Patricia was a communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. She loved spending time with family and friends, and delighted in the challenge of crossword puzzles.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents and by her sisters, Gail Csipkay, and Margaret Sloane.



She is survived by her son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Kristy, McKeon; by four grandchildren: Robb (Madelyn), Ryan, Meagan (Chandler), and Connor, and one great grandson, Charlie; also, her sisters, Susan Rafferty and Joan Coon and by nieces and nephews: Delia Martin, Michael Coon, Brendan Coon, Alexandra Wing, and Romey Rago (Elizabeth).



Arrangements are entrusted to The John E. Day Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service, offered by a St. James priest, at a date and time yet to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store