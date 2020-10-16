Patricia Marie Dowd
Patricia Marie Dowd, age 56, of Colts Neck, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 9, 1964 in Akron, Ohio, Patricia was one of 5 children of Anthony and Ann Dowd.
Patricia spent much of her youth moving from base to base as her father's Air Force career had the family stationed all over the world. Eventually her family settled in Colts Neck, NJ and it was soon after that Patricia attended Rutgers University. Not long after graduation Patricia was managing a team of Commodity Brokers on the Trading Floor in the World Trade Center. After nearly 20 years of the organized chaos in the trading pits that Patti was so thrilled being a part of, she retired to undertake the most important role of her life, raising her greatest love and joy, her son Ryan. She loved nothing more than to spend cherished time with family and friends, devoting much energy and care in organizing family gatherings like her annual "Harvest Festival" or treasured get-togethers at Ortley Beach. She also enjoyed her book clubs, cooking, scrapbooking, tennis and took great pride as CBA Team Mom and gave much of her time on the Board of St. Leo's Carnival.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Ann Dowd and siblings Kevin and Brian. Patricia is survived by her son, Ryan Tumulty; her three Brothers, Matthew Dowd and his wife, Jennifer of Rumson, NJ and Jonathan Dowd and his wife Mary of Howell, NJ and Luke Dowd and his wife Tara, of Brielle, NJ, her sister-in-law Paula Dowd of Aberdeen, NJ; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Among her cherished family; Patricia is also survived by her "sisters" Christina, Kathleen, and Cynthia.
"Patti", will be deeply missed.
Regrettably, due to unfortunate times of COVID-19, a private family memorial and interment will be held. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com
, as well as https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/pattidowd
In memory and celebration of Patti please consider donations to sarcoma research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. https://secure2.convio.net/mskcc/site/TR/GivingPages/LeadershipGiving?px=4709965andpg=personalandfr_id=3484