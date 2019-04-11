Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Wake
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
Patricia Marie Theresa Walsh Anderson, RN

Verona - Patricia Marie Theresa Walsh Anderson, RN, 86 of Verona passed away on April 8, 2019 after a brief illness.

A celebration of her life will be held at a wake service at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ on Friday April 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, Point Pleasant on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am.

For complete obituary or to leave a condolence please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
