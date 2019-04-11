|
|
Patricia Marie Theresa Walsh Anderson, RN
Verona - Patricia Marie Theresa Walsh Anderson, RN, 86 of Verona passed away on April 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
A celebration of her life will be held at a wake service at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ on Friday April 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, Point Pleasant on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am.
For complete obituary or to leave a condolence please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019