Patricia Marshall
Beach Haven, NJ - Patricia A. Marshall (nee Rorabaugh), 83, long-time resident of Beach Haven, passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home. Pat was born in New Kingston, PA and moved to Beach Haven in 1961. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Southern Ocean County Hospital. She knitted hundreds of blankets for the patients and numerous hand puppets for the children. Pat liked to attend to her garden regularly and spend time at the Beach Haven Library. She was a member of the Kynett United Methodist Church of Beach Haven and a huge Phillies fan!
Mrs. Marshall was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Marshall in 2007. She is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Marshall-Rojo and her husband, Fernando of Atlanta, GA and Kelly Marshall-Johnston and her husband James of Wallingford, PA, granddaughters Madison Rojo and Jamie Johnston along with her sister, Elaine Good and her husband Ronald of Tallahassee, FL.
Private cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.
Published in Beach Haven Times on May 30, 2019