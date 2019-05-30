Services
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
1119 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
(609) 494-2565
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Marshall Obituary
Patricia Marshall

Beach Haven, NJ - Patricia A. Marshall (nee Rorabaugh), 83, long-time resident of Beach Haven, passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home. Pat was born in New Kingston, PA and moved to Beach Haven in 1961. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Southern Ocean County Hospital. She knitted hundreds of blankets for the patients and numerous hand puppets for the children. Pat liked to attend to her garden regularly and spend time at the Beach Haven Library. She was a member of the Kynett United Methodist Church of Beach Haven and a huge Phillies fan!

Mrs. Marshall was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Marshall in 2007. She is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Marshall-Rojo and her husband, Fernando of Atlanta, GA and Kelly Marshall-Johnston and her husband James of Wallingford, PA, granddaughters Madison Rojo and Jamie Johnston along with her sister, Elaine Good and her husband Ronald of Tallahassee, FL.

Private cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.
Published in Beach Haven Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now