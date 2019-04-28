Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Liturgy
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter R.C. Church,
406 Forman Ave. (corner of Saint Louis Ave.)
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach - Patricia Meany Spaziano, age 88, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at home.

Born on February 18, 1931, in New Brunswick, she moved to Point Pleasant Beach, at two years old and spent most of her life there. She attended Saint Peter Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School before marrying her husband Donald in 1956. She was a legal secretary for Blair & Blair before becoming the world's best mother to her two children.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Carrie Meany. Patricia was one of ten children. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Meany, Thomas Meany, Richard Meany and several of her sisters Mary Olson, Doris Hart, Evelyn Keating and Frances Barker.

She is survived by her husband of over sixty-two years, Donald J. Spaziano, her son Donald J. Spaziano, Jr. of Point Pleasant, her daughter Lisa Rosati of Jackson, son-in-law, Christopher Rosati and her beloved grandson, Michael Rosati. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Brown of Manasquan and Eleanor Schlosser, and many nieces and nephews.

She was loved by all who knew her. She was kind, compassionate, loving and wonderful. Truly a person who was beautiful inside and out, she will be missed by all.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter R.C. Church, 406 Forman Ave. (corner of Saint Louis Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach.

Because of her love for children, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
