Patricia Meyer
Patricia Meyer,87 of Little Egg Harbor - passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at The Terraces, Little Egg Harbor. Patricia, known by her loved ones as Pat, played many special roles throughout her lifetime. She was a beloved mother to six children, a grandmother to 12 lucky grandchildren, great grandmother of 2, a nurse to school children, a wife, and a friend to many. Her positive influence on others' lives has been felt since she was born. She nurtured and loved her children: Marybeth McCarty, Jay Meyer, Lisa Bilnoski, Elaine Meyer, Peter Meyer, and Janie Meyer.
After graduating from Our Lady of Victory School of Nursing of the Benedictine Hospital in 1952, Pat became a school nurse in the Point Pleasant Boro School District. While taking care of her own family, she also looked after numerous children as a school nurse for many years. She then furthered her career as a school social worker also in Point Pleasant.
Throughout Pat's life, she provided love, wisdom and kindness to countless people. Her volunteer work was immeasurable ranging from being an advocate for children to delivering meals to the elderly. Although we say goodbye to Pat today, she is forever in the hearts of those she touched. Services will be held on September 6th, 2019 at 10 AM, at St. Dominic's Parish in Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Covenant House, a charity which was near and dear to Pat's heart. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 E MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ is handling the arrangements. For condolences and other information please visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019