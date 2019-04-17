|
Patricia Pina
Jackson Twp - Patricia T. Pina. 80, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9:50 AM surrounded by her family at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA. Pat was born in Bronx, NY, on June 13, 1938 to the late Margaret and William Tierney. In 1942 the family moved to Brooklyn, NY, where she married Robert F. Pina there on April 27, 1957 and they started their family with a son born in 1958 and a daughter born in 1961. In 1962 the family moved to Jackson where a second daughter was born in 1965. Their family grew up in Jackson and went on to lead currently successful lives. Patricia was employed part time for a number of years at Carel Pharmacy in Jackson.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters; and a brother. Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert F. Pina of Jackson Twp.; her son Kenneth R. Pina and his wife, Virginia of Wayne, PA; her daughters, Edith M. Milano and her husband, Gregory of Tinton Falls, NJ and Laurie A. Shupin and her husband, Michael of Jackson Twp.; her 6 grandchildren, Robert C. Pina, Olivia Pina, Mikaela Milano, Makenzie Milano, Michael A. Shupin, and Nicholas Shupin.
Patricia's greatest joy was time spent with her friends and family and in assisting in the upbringing of her grandchildren and other parents' children. She enriched the lives of her children, grandchildren, and others through her love and caring. Patricia was devoted and kind to all and will be sorely missed by those whose lives she touched.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 9:00 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, kindly make donations to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019