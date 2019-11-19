|
|
Patricia Pingitore
Whiting - Patricia Pingitore, age 87 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. She leaves behind a loving husband of 71 years, Joseph Anthony Pingitore, Sr.; loving mother of Donald Pingitore, Joseph Pingitore, Jr. and Beth Pingitore LaMarca; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 5-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 12 noon at the funeral home with the service to begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's NJ, 426 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019