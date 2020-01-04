Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Elizabeth Church
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ





Patricia R. Grubowski Obituary


Avon-by-the-Sea - Patricia R. Grubowski 78, of Avon-by-the-Sea, formerly of Jersey City, NJ peacefully passed away on January 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was retired from the food service industry for many years.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents Ann (nee Krecz) and Frank Mastray. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Theodore A. Grubowski, her children, Denise O'Keefe (John) of Howell, NJ and Theodore A. Grubowski Jr. (Lisa) of Fruit Cove, FL. Patricia was a cherished grandmother to Jonathan O'Keefe (Nicole), Kerilyn O'Keefe, Jessica Grubowski, Alexa Grubowski, Brandon Grubowski and great grandmother of Kayleigh O'Keefe. She is also survived by her sisters, Joanne Sharrock (James) and Francine Fallon as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 Wall, NJ. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Elizabeth Church, Avon-by-the-Sea. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made in Patricia's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
