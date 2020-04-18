|
|
Patricia R. MacLaughlin
Neptune - Patricia R. MacLaughlin, age 86, of Neptune, NJ peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 16th, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. Born in Orange, she lived in Tinton Falls for more than 50 years. She attended St. Elizabeth's Academy, Convent Station and graduated from the School of Education at Fordham University, NY. She went on to teach for 35 years and retired from St. Mary's Elementary School in Deal. Pat had a strong religious faith and was a parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Red Bank.
She was a supportive, positive person who gave many years of happiness to her family and friends. Pat spent many days on the beach with her loved children at Avon-by-the-Sea. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed reading and socializing. Patty especially enjoyed dining out with her devoted friends.
Her husband Henry MacLaughlin predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by her sister Marie Sweeney, her son John MacLaughlin, five daughters; Cheryl Johnson, Corinne Carrino, Laura Tuzzolino, Maria MacLaughlin, Theresa Holyer, nine grandchildren; Christopher, Lucas, Nicholas, Justin, Jack, Dylan, Nicole, Leah, Ryan and her beloved sons-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The ARC at www.thearc.org. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020