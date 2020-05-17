Patricia Raymond
Little Egg Harbor Twp - Patricia Elizabeth Raymond, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Patricia most recently resided in Tuckerton. Mrs. Raymond was a home health aide for many years. She also worked as a receptionist in the medical field. Patricia was a very active member of her Church, Main Street Alliance Church in Stafford Township, which she considered her second home. She was always helping others and will be greatly missed by all those who she was there for. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she adored. She is predeceased by her sister, Jean Nance. Surviving are her loving sons, Kevin White, Bryan White and his wife, Cathy and Stephen White; her cherished daughter, Dawn Springer and her husband, Joe; her brother, Charles Mehler and his wife, Julie; her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin, Ben and Grace Springer and Lauren White; her nieces and nephews, Michele Musich, Charles and Mark Mehler and Robert and James Anderson. Funeral services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Patricia's life. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2020.
