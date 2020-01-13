|
|
Patricia Reddy
Toms River - Patricia "Patsy Mommy" Reddy (Birmingham) passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday January 12, 2020; she was 81. Patricia was born on March 1, 1938 to John and Ellen Mary in Queens, New York City. Patricia attended Jamaica high school in Queens, NY and worked in the call room at America Telephone and Telegraph Company. This is where Patricia met William T. Reddy her husband and life partner of 55 years. Patricia and Bill were married on 01/26/1957 and relocated the family from New York City to Jackson, NJ in 1962. Patricia spent the next 40 years raising her four children in Jackson before relocating to Toms River, NJ in 2002. Patricia was an enthusiastic homemaker, avid cook and baker and supportive caregiver to her children, grandchildren and anyone that graced her presence. Patricia had a love for fashion, collecting jewelry, supporting local law enforcement and rooting for the New York Yankees and New York Football Giants. Patricia was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Veronica's in Howell, NJ; St. Aloysius in Jackson, NJ and St. Maximillian-Kolbe Church in Toms River, NJ over the course of her lifetime.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband William T. Reddy. She is survived by her sister Gladys Gorman (Birmingham) four children Brian and his wife Lisa; Kerri; Kelli and her husband Bill Damiana; and Brendon and his wife Bernadette; eight grandchildren Patrick, Kevin, Michael, Kelsey, William, Katelynn, Cory and Brian and two great grandchildren Charlee Kate and Mayzie Jane.
Family and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church on Thursday January 16, 2020 at noon. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020