Patricia Rita (Patsy) Ostrowski
Patricia Rita (Patsy) Ostrowski

Jackson, NJ - Patricia Rita Ostrowski (Patsy), 79 of Jackson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10th, 2020, surrounded by family at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, NJ, born in Wyoming, Pennsylvania. Patsy was a wonderful wife, homemaker, and mother of eight children. She was a good neighbor and was beloved by her children's friends, who fondly referred to her as Mrs. O.

Her husband, Walter Edward Ostrowski, predeceased Patsy. Her loving children survive her; Walter Ostrowski, Jr., Andrew Ostrowski, Debby Mooney and her husband Mike Mooney, Diane Lage and her husband Robert Lage, David Ostrowski, and his fiance, Robyn Wilson, Jean Marie Ostrowski, Ruth Mendez, and Matthew Ostrowski and his fiance Lisa Hart. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bobby Rodgers, Ryan Ostrowski, Shannon Ostrowski, John Pomponio, and his wife Shannon, Matthew Malave, Robert Michael Lage, Allyssa Ostrowski and great-grandchildren Timothy and Nathaniel Rodgers. Patsy was also excited about having a third great-grandchild who is due this September.

Due to Patsy's wishes, services will be intimate and attended by her immediate family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
