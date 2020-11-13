1/
Patricia (Pat) Rosa
Patricia (Pat) Rosa

Leonardo - Patricia (Pat) Rosa, of Leonardo, was granted her angel wings November 7th, 2020 at the age of 73. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, John Rosa, their three daughters, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Pat was a loyal friend to everyone, a true gift we will all miss.

A memorial service celebrating Pat's life will be held in June 2021. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, Neptune is handling arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
