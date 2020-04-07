|
Patricia Ryba
Whiting - Patricia Ryba, 79, formerly of Whiting passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Patricia worked at Fashion Bug, Hamilton before retiring. Born in Jamesburg, she resided in East Windsor, Groveville and Robbinsville before moving to Whiting in 2002. Patricia was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Lakehurst. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Hilton Ryba in 2019. Patricia is survived by 2 sons James Ryba and his wife, Lydia of Grovevile, William Ryba and his wife, Megan of Yardville, her daughter Shirley Golembiewski and her husband, Richard of Hamilton, 6 grandchildren Zachary, Jessica, Nicole, Amanda, Justin and Gabriel. Patricia will be interred with her husband at Emely Hill Cemetery, Cream Ridge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Eden Autism, 2 Merwick Road, Princeton New Jersey 08540. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020