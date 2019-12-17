Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd.
Wall, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd.
Wall, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
215 Essex Ave.
Spring Lake, NJ
Patricia S. Hamilton Obituary
Patricia S. Hamilton

New York City and Sea Girt - Patricia Singer Hamilton of New York City and Sea Girt, NJ died Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long illness. Born and raised in New York, NY, Patricia moved to Sea Girt permanently in 1997. Patricia was the loving wife of the late John J. Hamilton, to whom she was married for 50 years. Patricia was the loving mother of Todd Hamilton, beloved grandmother of two granddaughters, Avery Hamilton and Bailey Hamilton and mother-in-law of Lynn LeBlanc.

Patricia was a Dame of Malta, Lady of the Holy Sepulcher, and an advocate of Catholic Charities. She attended Marymount Tarrytown and Columbia University and was a teacher in the New Rochelle school system and the guidance counselor at Marymount School of New York. Patricia worked with her father, Edwin McMahon Singer, in support of the Arch Diocese of New York for over 20 years until her retirement. She loved to travel, she loved her New York Yankees, and she loved Tweety Bird.

Visiting will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Final committal will take place privately in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall at a later date. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
