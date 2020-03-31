|
|
Patricia S. Weir
Long Branch - Patricia S. Weir, 71, of Long Branch died at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Long Branch, Patty, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Long Branch and West Long Branch. A graduate of Shore Regional High School and Monmouth County Vocational School for Nursing, Patty had three great loves of her life: her family, her pets, and nursing.
Her family always came first, along with her many beloved pets that she truly loved as much as her children; in fact, they were her children as well. Patty had a deep love for all creatures, great and small; an appreciation for practical jokes that she loved to play on her children; and was a wonderful cook, known for her baked beans, sugar cookies and kolaches, and sauerbraten dinner. A born caretaker, Patty served as an OB/GYN licensed practical nurse for nearly thirty years at Monmouth Medical Center, where her fellow nurses and medical staff were her second family.
Daughter of the late Louise Lindhardt and Frederick Gunther, and stepdaughter of the late William Lindhardt, she is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Samuel A. Weir, her daughter, Alison S. Weir of West Long Branch, and sons, David M. Weir of Long Branch, and Todd M. Weir of Greenville, SC, her sister, Margaret M. Phillips of West Long Branch, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Patty was predeceased by her parents, and sisters, Ann Shipley and Melissa Lindhardt.
Patty was a communicant of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End. Donations in her memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home in Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020