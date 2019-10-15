|
|
Patricia Schneider
Middletown - Patricia Schneider, 88, of Middletown, NJ, went to be with her Lord on Thursday October 10, 2019 at her home in Middletown surrounded by her family. She was born in New York, NY, but spent the majority of her life in New Jersey.
Surviving are her six children, Cheryl Dingledine, Roy & Christina Schneider, Keith and Diane Schneider, Lenore and Robert Sanderson, Helena and August Ciufo, Trisha and Douglas Hintze; and her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband , William, in 2002 and her son in-law, Michael Dingledine, in 2016.
Patricia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially desired that they would love and serve her Lord Jesus Christ. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Spotswood Chapel, 73 Devoe Avenue, Spotswood at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers; please consider making a donation in her name to the Spotswood Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019