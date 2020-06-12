Patricia Stewart



Brick - March 13, 1945 - June 6, 2020



Beloved wife of James Stewart passed peacefully after a long fought battle with cancer with her husband of 57 years at her side.



A lifelong resident of Brick, Pat was a caring and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and soon to be Great Grandmother.



She enjoyed traveling and spending time surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband James Stewart, daughters; Christine Madden and her husband Steve Madden, Cheryl Hannam and her husband Rob Hannam and Cynthia Poremski. Grandchildren; Kevin Madden, Jonathan Madden and his wife Linda Madden, Mark Hannam, Mathew Hannam, Julia Hannam, Kayla Brinster and Jessica Poremski and many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.









