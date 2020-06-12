Patricia Stewart
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Stewart

Brick - March 13, 1945 - June 6, 2020

Beloved wife of James Stewart passed peacefully after a long fought battle with cancer with her husband of 57 years at her side.

A lifelong resident of Brick, Pat was a caring and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and soon to be Great Grandmother.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband James Stewart, daughters; Christine Madden and her husband Steve Madden, Cheryl Hannam and her husband Rob Hannam and Cynthia Poremski. Grandchildren; Kevin Madden, Jonathan Madden and his wife Linda Madden, Mark Hannam, Mathew Hannam, Julia Hannam, Kayla Brinster and Jessica Poremski and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved