|
|
Patricia Timony
Mahwah - Patricia Timony, 56, of Mahwah, passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born in Ridgewood and raised in Ramsey and Forked River. Patricia worked as a Controller for Clifford Paper in Upper Saddle River for over 20 years.
Preceded in death by her father, Peter Timony in 2013, Patricia is survived by her mother, Winnie Timony, twin sister Pam Murphy of Forked River, sister Paula Blood and her husband Doug of Forked River and sister Peggy Timony of Mahwah. Also surviving are her nieces Michelle Murphy-McAvoy (Derek) and Rachel Katsianis (Dimitri), nephews Robert Murphy and Adam Blood, great-nephew Peter Murphy and great-nieces Brianna Murphy and Lucy McAvoy.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm & 7:00-9:00 pm and on Friday, October 11 from 9:30-10:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Pius X RC Church, 300 Lacey Rd., Forked River. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park, 600 Rt. 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019