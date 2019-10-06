Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
300 Lacey Rd.
Forked River, NJ
Mahwah - Patricia Timony, 56, of Mahwah, passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born in Ridgewood and raised in Ramsey and Forked River. Patricia worked as a Controller for Clifford Paper in Upper Saddle River for over 20 years.

Preceded in death by her father, Peter Timony in 2013, Patricia is survived by her mother, Winnie Timony, twin sister Pam Murphy of Forked River, sister Paula Blood and her husband Doug of Forked River and sister Peggy Timony of Mahwah. Also surviving are her nieces Michelle Murphy-McAvoy (Derek) and Rachel Katsianis (Dimitri), nephews Robert Murphy and Adam Blood, great-nephew Peter Murphy and great-nieces Brianna Murphy and Lucy McAvoy.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
