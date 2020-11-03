1/1
Patricia W. Angello
Patricia W. Angello

West Long Branch - Patricia W. Angello, age 84 of West Long Branch, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Wellington Estates at Spring Lake. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Red Bank before moving to West Long Branch in 1961. Patricia was a longtime secretary at Joseph Uras Monuments in Middletown before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Jerome Church of the Parish of our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch and a member of its' Rosary Altar Society. Patricia was an avid gardener and loved spending time in her backyard with her dog.

She was predeceased by her husband Patrick in 2002. Surviving are two sons, Robert Angello and David Angello; two daughters, Karen Loehr and her husband Robert, Judy Lockwood and her husband Ron and 12 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch with the Funeral Mass on Saturday to be announced. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
