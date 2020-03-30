Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
1252 Route 37 W
Toms River, NJ 08755
732-341-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Williamson May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Williamson May Obituary
Patricia Williamson May

Toms River -

Patricia Williamson May, 59, of Toms River, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30th, 2020 after battling an illness for several months.

She is survived by her fiance, Jaycee DeGroat, parents, Robert and Arlene Williamson, 3 sisters and their spouses, Kathleen and Frank Jones, Barbara and James Kozlowski, and Mary Corson and an extended loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan May.

There are no funeral services planned at this time. A celebration of Patty's life will be held privately at a future date with her family and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -