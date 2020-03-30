|
|
Patricia Williamson May
Toms River -
Patricia Williamson May, 59, of Toms River, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30th, 2020 after battling an illness for several months.
She is survived by her fiance, Jaycee DeGroat, parents, Robert and Arlene Williamson, 3 sisters and their spouses, Kathleen and Frank Jones, Barbara and James Kozlowski, and Mary Corson and an extended loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan May.
There are no funeral services planned at this time. A celebration of Patty's life will be held privately at a future date with her family and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020