Patricia Witzel Gibb
Philadelphia, PA - Patricia (Pat) Witzel Gibb, passed away on September 3, at age 91, in Philadelphia where she moved in 2017. She always considered herself first and foremost a "Jersey girl," with a great love of the Jersey shore.
Patricia was born in in Newark in 1928 and spent her childhood in Kearny, Lawrence Harbor and Cliffwood Beach with her parents: Thelma and George Witzel and her three younger sisters: Joan Riker, Judy Coleman and Lynda Tufts. She was a graduate of Matawan High School and worked for Standard Oil in Edison, NJ until 1950, when she married Arthur Edgar Gibb of Keansburg, NJ. The couple resided for most of their 36-years together in Middletown with their two children: Samantha and Guy. Arthur died in 1986.
In 1970, after a 24-year hiatus, Pat set her energies toward continuing her education earning an AA degree in 1974 from Brookdale Community College. She completed her B.A. degree at Kean College in 1979 and went on to earn a master's degree in Education from Rutgers University in 1983. Patricia taught Personal Finance at Brookdale until retiring to pursue her love of travel and her love of children. Over the next two decades Patricia volunteered as a court-appointed child advocate.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Lynda Tufts, her daughter, Samantha Gibb Roff, her son, Guy Alexander Gibb (Michele), four grandchildren: Slade M. Roff (Jeffrey Parker), Gitano J. Gibb, Amber Gibb and Zachary Gibb.
Services are planned for Sunday, September 8 at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Visitation at 1 pm and memorial service at 2 pm.
Patricia and Arthur adopted their children and were champions of the adoption experience. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to A Loving Choice Adoption Associates, Shrewsbury, NJ. alovingchoice.org. or JFCS of Greater Philadelphia -Open Arms Adoption Network, 2100 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019