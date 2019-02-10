|
|
Patrick Burgoyne
Ocean Township - Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother, 85 Patrick Burgoyne of Ocean Township, NJ, and Indian Wells, CA, formerly of Colts Neck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and was raised in the Inwood Section of Manhattan, NY. Patrick attended Good Shepard Elementary School, Cardinal Hayes High School and Villanova University. After graduating from college, He proudly served for two years in the U.S. Army.
Patrick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth, and his three children Catherine, John and Michele. He will also be fondly remembered by his eleven grandchildren.
Patrick founded and successfully operated Burgoyne Sales, an electrical manufacturer's representative business, for over 50 years. Throughout his career he was a leader, ethical businessman, mentor and friend to everyone.
Patrick's life had three core elements: family, faith and his business. He always remembered those who were less fortunate, and generously donated scholarships to many students at Good Shepard Elementary School and Cardinal Hayes High School. Patrick was also an avid golfer and lifetime Giants fan. He loved to read, travel, and spend time with his family.
Friends and relatives are invited to visitation on Monday, February 11th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Holmdel, NJ on Tuesday, February 12th at 9:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick Burgoyne - Cardinal Hayes Scholarship Fund. Please visit Patrick's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019