O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
Patrick Casey Obituary
Patrick Casey

Naples, FL and Spring Lake, NJ - Patrick Casey 76 of Naples, FL and Spring Lake, NJ passed away on January 31, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He attended Jersey City State College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Patrick worked for 33 years on Wall Street and retired in 2000 from Wertheim Schroder and Co. as a Managing Director of Institutional Sales Trading.

He enjoyed his retirement years playing golf at Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club and Fairway Mews Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and he had 4 holes-in-One on the courses where he was a member.

He was predeceased by his father John Casey, mother Ethel Doherty (nee Fox) and brother John Casey. Patrick leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Janet, his brother James Doherty (Elaine), his uncle / brother Walter Fox, sister in law Patricia Tringali. He also leaves his nephews, Tommy Madsen (Michelle) James Doherty (Virginia), Michael Tringali (Dawn), nieces Danielle Tringali, Sharon Schwalb (Craig) and eight great nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, followed by entombment in St. Catharine Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sloan Kettering (NY) Melanoma Research or to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
