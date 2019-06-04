|
Patrick Flannery
Manalapan - Patrick M. Flannery, 72, of Manalapan passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey, Lakewood New Jersey. Patrick was born in Staten Island, New York on January 25th 1947. Patrick grew up in Staten Island, New York before residing in Manalapan, New Jersey for 35 years with wife Carolyn M. Flannery.
Patrick was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He served during the Vietnam War from August 1967 through July 1971 where he served as a Shipfitter Third Class on the U.S.S Puget Sound. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Patrick came home and worked for Proctor and Gamble as a pipefitter and welder for 30 years.
Patrick also was a volunteer in the community. He was an active member of the Molly Pitcher American Legion, Post 434 where he was serving as the Post's Commander-in-Chief as well as the Chef. Patrick was a volunteer for Manalapan Twp. Fire Co. No. 1 for 29 years. During those 29 years he was a volunteer fire fighter, President, Vice President, member of the Bureau of Fire Prevention, named fire fighter of the year and named top five responder for several years. Patrick was currently serving as a Commissioner (aka The Commish)
Patrick was predeceased by his parents William and Margaret Flannery, mother-in-law Dorothy A. Booth, brother in law Monte Bohrer and his beloved dog Jack.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carolyn M. Flannery his children Danielle and husband William Bryant, Suzanne and husband Joseph Krohn, Michelle and husband Michael Gesualdo, Michael and wife Melissa Flannery and Kelly Flannery. Patrick had many grandchildren Kate, Kelly, Lilliana, Sophia, Michael Patrick, Nicholas, Michael, Justine, Jason, Ryan and Eric and his great grand daughter Ellie. He is also survived by his brothers, William and wife Karen Flannery, Dennis and wife Joyce Flannery, his sisters in law Susan Bohrer, Alicia McKenna, Yvonne Angell and brother in law Jeffrey and wife Lorraine Booth and many nieces and nephews.
Patrick loved his grandbabies dearly. He loved to play golf, weld and cook.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street Freehold New Jersey, 07728 Wednesday June 5th 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. There will be a service at the funeral home on Thursday June 6th 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, New Jersey, 08562.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either to U.S. Veterans Medical Center, 385 Tremont Avenue, East Orange, New Jersey 07018, The Molly Pitcher American Legion Post #434, 11 Sanford Street, Englishtown, New Jersey 07726 or The Manalapan Twp. Fire Company No. 1, 5 Sweetmans Lane, Manalapan, New Jersey 07726. For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family please visit:
www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Patrick will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019