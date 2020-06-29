Patrick J. Byrne
Belmar - Patrick J. Byrne of Belmar passed away on Saturday, June 27 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. He was 81 years old. Patrick passed peacefully surrounded by those he cherished the most - friends, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all and welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Patsy, on the eve of her birthday, six siblings and numerous canine companions.
Patrick was born on November 27, 1938. He was a dedicated worker for Amtrak Railroad for over 40 years before retiring in 2000 and working on the boardwalk in Belmar alongside his wife selling beach badges.
Patrick is survived by his daughter, Margaret Reilly of Dublin, Ireland, his son Brian K. Byrne and his wife Noreen of Crestwood, N.Y., his son Patrick Joseph Byrne of Belmar, N.J., his daughter Deirdre Farawell and her husband Jim of Edison, N.J., his daughter Denise Vira and her husband Andrej of Parlin, N.J., his brother Edward Byrne of Pennsylvania and his beloved companion, Daisy. He will be forever known as "TopPop" by his eight grandchildren Vicki, Emma, Rebecca, Meagan, Sean, Deirdre, Matilda and Ailis.
Visitation will be on Tuesday June 30, from 4 to 8PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at The Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Ave. Belmar. Committal Will follow at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Belmar - Patrick J. Byrne of Belmar passed away on Saturday, June 27 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. He was 81 years old. Patrick passed peacefully surrounded by those he cherished the most - friends, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all and welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Patsy, on the eve of her birthday, six siblings and numerous canine companions.
Patrick was born on November 27, 1938. He was a dedicated worker for Amtrak Railroad for over 40 years before retiring in 2000 and working on the boardwalk in Belmar alongside his wife selling beach badges.
Patrick is survived by his daughter, Margaret Reilly of Dublin, Ireland, his son Brian K. Byrne and his wife Noreen of Crestwood, N.Y., his son Patrick Joseph Byrne of Belmar, N.J., his daughter Deirdre Farawell and her husband Jim of Edison, N.J., his daughter Denise Vira and her husband Andrej of Parlin, N.J., his brother Edward Byrne of Pennsylvania and his beloved companion, Daisy. He will be forever known as "TopPop" by his eight grandchildren Vicki, Emma, Rebecca, Meagan, Sean, Deirdre, Matilda and Ailis.
Visitation will be on Tuesday June 30, from 4 to 8PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at The Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Ave. Belmar. Committal Will follow at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.