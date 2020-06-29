Patrick J. Byrne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Byrne

Belmar - Patrick J. Byrne of Belmar passed away on Saturday, June 27 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. He was 81 years old. Patrick passed peacefully surrounded by those he cherished the most - friends, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all and welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Patsy, on the eve of her birthday, six siblings and numerous canine companions.

Patrick was born on November 27, 1938. He was a dedicated worker for Amtrak Railroad for over 40 years before retiring in 2000 and working on the boardwalk in Belmar alongside his wife selling beach badges.

Patrick is survived by his daughter, Margaret Reilly of Dublin, Ireland, his son Brian K. Byrne and his wife Noreen of Crestwood, N.Y., his son Patrick Joseph Byrne of Belmar, N.J., his daughter Deirdre Farawell and her husband Jim of Edison, N.J., his daughter Denise Vira and her husband Andrej of Parlin, N.J., his brother Edward Byrne of Pennsylvania and his beloved companion, Daisy. He will be forever known as "TopPop" by his eight grandchildren Vicki, Emma, Rebecca, Meagan, Sean, Deirdre, Matilda and Ailis.

Visitation will be on Tuesday June 30, from 4 to 8PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at The Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Ave. Belmar. Committal Will follow at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved