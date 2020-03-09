|
|
Patrick J. Delaney
Barnegat - Patrick J. Delaney, 90, of Barnegat, formerly of South River, NJ passed away on March 8, 2020. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the American Legion Post 232 and the VFW Post 10092 in Barnegat.
Predeceased by his wife Coreen "Honey" Delaney he was blessed with five loving children and their spouses; Kathleen and Lance Sweeney, James and Gina Delaney, Patrick and Maria Delaney, John Delaney and Fiancé Tori Ferris, Colleen and Sean Petlick; 13 cherished grandchildren, Chelsea, Gabrielle, Shane, Samantha, Christian, Shannon, Brandon, Alyssa, Matthew, Corinne, Jake, Dylan, Max and 1 cherished step grandchild, Jocelyn.
Viewing Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Thursday 10:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020