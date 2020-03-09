Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Delaney Obituary
Patrick J. Delaney

Barnegat - Patrick J. Delaney, 90, of Barnegat, formerly of South River, NJ passed away on March 8, 2020. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the American Legion Post 232 and the VFW Post 10092 in Barnegat.

Predeceased by his wife Coreen "Honey" Delaney he was blessed with five loving children and their spouses; Kathleen and Lance Sweeney, James and Gina Delaney, Patrick and Maria Delaney, John Delaney and Fiancé Tori Ferris, Colleen and Sean Petlick; 13 cherished grandchildren, Chelsea, Gabrielle, Shane, Samantha, Christian, Shannon, Brandon, Alyssa, Matthew, Corinne, Jake, Dylan, Max and 1 cherished step grandchild, Jocelyn.

Viewing Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Thursday 10:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -