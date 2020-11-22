Patrick J Diggins
Holmdel - Patrick Diggins, 97, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away peacefully on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at Care One in Holmdel. Patrick was born on Oct 25, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up. In 1954, he married his beloved wife Dorothy. In 1959, they moved to Hazlet, where they settled and remained. Patrick was a retired Computer Operator for Grumbacher Art Supplies, NY, NY. He especially loved spending time with his family. Patrick was a Eucharistic Minister and Usher at St. Benedict's R.C. Church, Holmdel, NJ. He was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, and he loved watching Notre Dame football. Patrick was also a proud United States Navy Veteran who bravely served our country during World War II.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Mary (Lavelle) Diggins, his beloved wife, Dorothy (Wilder) Diggins, his son, Paul Diggins, and his siblings, Matthew, Jack and Mary Diggins. Patrick is survived by his loving children, Jim Diggins and his wife, Gail of Hazlet, Pete Diggins and his wife, Lora of Keyport, and Tom Diggins and his wife, Vicki of Brick, his cherished grandchildren, Lauren Albrecht and her husband, George, Chris Diggins, Sarah Diggins, Paige Boyce, his treasured great-grandchild, Madelyn, and his dear siblings, Joseph Diggins and his wife Anne and Julia Diggins. Patrick will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tues afternoon, Nov 24, from 3PM to 7PM and Weds morning, Nov 25, (time to be announced) at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, Nov 25 (time to be announced) at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 360 Broadway, Keyport, NJ 07735. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) in Patrick's memory. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
.