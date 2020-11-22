1/1
Patrick J. Diggins
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J Diggins

Holmdel - Patrick Diggins, 97, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away peacefully on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at Care One in Holmdel. Patrick was born on Oct 25, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up. In 1954, he married his beloved wife Dorothy. In 1959, they moved to Hazlet, where they settled and remained. Patrick was a retired Computer Operator for Grumbacher Art Supplies, NY, NY. He especially loved spending time with his family. Patrick was a Eucharistic Minister and Usher at St. Benedict's R.C. Church, Holmdel, NJ. He was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, and he loved watching Notre Dame football. Patrick was also a proud United States Navy Veteran who bravely served our country during World War II.

Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Mary (Lavelle) Diggins, his beloved wife, Dorothy (Wilder) Diggins, his son, Paul Diggins, and his siblings, Matthew, Jack and Mary Diggins. Patrick is survived by his loving children, Jim Diggins and his wife, Gail of Hazlet, Pete Diggins and his wife, Lora of Keyport, and Tom Diggins and his wife, Vicki of Brick, his cherished grandchildren, Lauren Albrecht and her husband, George, Chris Diggins, Sarah Diggins, Paige Boyce, his treasured great-grandchild, Madelyn, and his dear siblings, Joseph Diggins and his wife Anne and Julia Diggins. Patrick will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tues afternoon, Nov 24, from 3PM to 7PM and Weds morning, Nov 25, (time to be announced) at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, Nov 25 (time to be announced) at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 360 Broadway, Keyport, NJ 07735. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) in Patrick's memory. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Visitation
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Benedict R.C. Church
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved