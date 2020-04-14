|
Patrick J. "Pat" McDonald
Spring Lake - Patrick "Pat" J. McDonald, of Spring Lake, NJ, died in the early morning of April 6, 2020. He was the doting father of four boys, Patrick, Walter, Marc and David, and the husband of Beanie McDonald, the love of his life and wife of 52 years.
Pat was born in Kearny, NJ on November 14, 1940. His dedication to service to others grew during his years at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, NJ, an organization he supported throughout his life. Upon graduation of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, he joined the Peace Corps, where he spent a year in Africa. His international experience expanded during his time at Merck, where he worked for nearly 35 years retiring as Executive Director of Corporate Licensing. He was most proud of his social impact initiatives at Merck, such as helping pave the way to institute scoliosis screening in schools nationwide and assisting in the development of a drug donation program to address river blindness around the world.
Pat's selflessness and dedication to others were highlighted by his community engagement activities and he was an active volunteer at the Church of St. Anselm.
Pat's accomplishments are simply too numerous to list and his greatest was his ability to raise four loving, thoughtful and kind sons, including giving them excellent educations at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey, and then college and graduate school.
Pat is survived by his four sons, wife and six grandchildren: Julianna, Evie, Stan, Molly, Ellie, and Bryn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Benedict's Prep (www.sbp.org). Personal memories can be shared at www.mykeeper.com/profile/PatrickMcdonald/. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020