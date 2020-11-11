1/1
Patrick John Duva
Patrick John Duva

Manalapan - Corporal Patrick John Duva, age 29, passed away peacefully and with dignity on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York with his Mother at his bedside. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Patrick was raised in Staten Island, NY. He resided in Jackson, NJ for many years before settling most recently in Manalapan. Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 2009-2013. A proud graduate of Saint Rose High School, and Monmouth University where he received his bachelor's degree in History this May. He lived by the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment. He was predeceased by his father, RET. NYPD Lieutenant John A. Duva, and his grandparents, Beatrice and Joseph O'Brien and Phillis and August Duva. Surviving is his mother, Eileen (O'Brien) Duva; siblings, Brianne and Joseph Duva; his fiancée, Chelsea; his nieces and nephews Camryn, Cara, Dominik and Bodhi; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 NJ-35, Wall, NJ, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose RC Church, Belmar, followed by the interment and honors at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and face coverings are mandatory. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Kids), 1275 York Avenue, NY, NY 10065. To send condolences, please visitwww.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose RC Church
