Patrick Joseph Henry
Point Pleasant - Patrick Joseph Henry, age 53, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in Point Pleasant, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Born in Toms River NJ, Patrick grew up in both Point Pleasant and then Spring Lake, NJ before settling back in Point Pleasant 25 years ago.
With an "It is what it is" attitude Patrick fought cancer for the past 6-1/2 years, always dealing with reality.
Patrick made his mark at Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, NJ during his high school years. There were many stories to be told of Patrick's "adventures" and his friends know what they are. There he made life-long friendships which he cherished.
Patrick worked as a roofer for many years and managed much of the family's business at Cardinal Roofing & Siding in Brick, NJ. He loved to work with his hands; be it on a house or his trucks, which were always a work in progress.
Patrick was a huge mud and monster truck fanatic. Some of his most memorable times were had racing in the power lines and mud bogs in New Jersey, Maryland and Georgia. And yes, Patrick lived with the philosophy "He who dies with the most toys wins"!
He followed his passion for 28 years coaching hockey. He was proud of all those he coached and inspired. Patrick spoke of the players as if they were his own, because to him, they were.
He was a giver not a taker. Despite a sometimes brash and intimidating persona, Patrick was the first to offer help, to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Everyone knew he was the one to call when help was needed with no questions asked. He had a huge heart for people. Yet, he did not realize how many people's lives he affected.
Patrick was especially proud of his children and their accomplishments. His daughter's ability to simultaneously attend college and work as a 911 operator full time while keeping high grades; and his son attending St. Peter School and acceptance to Christian Brothers Academy for high school, class of 2024; and for receiving the 2020 The Brother Frank Byrne, FSC Scholarship. Patrick loved teaching his family how to ride quads and introduced them to the love of boating. Patrick was proud of his wife, Michele calling her the smartest woman he knew and was grateful for the care she provided him in recent months.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Michele Henry; his cherished children, Kaleigh and Liam Henry; his dogs Bailey and Brandy; his brothers, Brian and Timothy Henry and his sister, Maureen Henry. He is predeceased by his parents, Maryann and Philip Henry, and dogs Noel and Casey.
Patrick was a parishioner of St. Peter RC Church in Point Pleasant Beach. Cremation was private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, NJ. A memorial service to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2020.