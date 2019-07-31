|
Patrick Joseph Hughes
Sea Girt - Patrick J. Hughes, 84, of Sea Girt, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Manor by the Sea Hospice in Ocean Grove. He was born in Long Branch, NJ to the late Bridget and Patrick Hughes. He was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and attended and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from St. Peter's College in Jersey City. He honorably served in the US Army from 1957 - 1963. Patrick worked as an Internal Revenue agent for 16 years and as Chief Financial Officer for Nicholas Schwalje, Inc. Patrick then started his own accounting practice as a Certified Public Accountant until his retirement in 2012.
During his youth, Patrick was an avid sports fan and spent time caddying at Hollywood Golf Club and golfing with his father. As a teenager he was instrumental in forming the tri county Badgers baseball little league team, developing relationships with many of the players throughout his life.
Residing in North Branch, NJ for 52 years, Patrick raised his two children with his beloved wife, Arlene. As an avid golfer he belonged to Fox Hollow Golf Club and traveled to many famous golf clubs with friends. He spent many days coaching his children Maureen and Jim in basketball, baseball and golf. Patrick was able to travel to many beautiful countries with Arlene. His most enjoyable trip was to his native Ireland to meet and celebrate with his many Irish relatives and golf with his grandson Dylan, daughter Maureen and her husband John. Patrick was a huge Villanova college basketball fan where his children and grandson Dylan attended and was fortunate to experience seeing them win three national championships.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Bridget and Patrick Hughes and infant son John Patrick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Arlene; His children, Maureen Lloyd and her husband John of Oceanport, his son James Hughes of Shark River Hills; his devoted sister Mary Hughes of Eatontown; Grandchildren Dylan Lloyd, James and Brielle Hughes; step grandchildren Larson Whelan and Trevor Lloyd; and step great grandchildren, Logan, Harley and Emma.
Funeral services will be private and under the direction of Damiano Funeral Home, Long Branch. Website: www.DamianoFuneral Home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meridian Health Foundation/Hospice Fund, 1340 Campus Parkway Suite C-4, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019