Patrick Joseph "Pj" Kennedy
Patrick Joseph Kennedy, "PJ"

Brick - Patrick Joseph Kennedy, "PJ" 79, of Brick passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home. Mr. Kennedy proudly served his country in the US Army from 1961-1964 during the Vietnam War and later served as a volunteer fireman for ten years in Towaco, Randolph, and Morristown, N.J. He was an insurance agent and instructor and also held various sales positions during his working career. Mr. Kennedy took pride in his culture and religion and served as a communicant of the Church of St. Dominic in Brick N.J. and was a member of the Irish American Association of North West Jersey and could often be found dancing at an Irish celebration anywhere. Born and raised in the Bronx he also lived in N.J., Pa., N.M., Va., & Del. before moving back to N.J. in 2018.

He was predeceased by his parents, Matthew Kennedy of Tipperary, Ireland and Winifred Kennedy of Limerick, Ireland. Surviving are his daughter, Susan Kennedy-Adolf and her husband, Michael of Pottstown, Pa.; son, Kevin Kennedy and his wife, Susan of Keller, Tex.; daughter Collette Kennedy of Keyport, N.J.; grandchildren, Samantha and Jack; his brother Edmond Kennedy and his wife, Eileen of Vestavia Hills Ala.; nieces, Eileen, Maureen, Claudia, and Jeanne; his best friend and dance partner Patricia Brown. He was also loved by many extended family members and friends.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private mass will be held and at a later date, a ceremony and memorial service with military honors and burial of his cremains will take place at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. To leave expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
