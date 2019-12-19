|
|
Patrick K. Murray
Sea Girt - Patrick Kenneth Murray, 29, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Patrick was born on February 5, 1990 in Mount Holly, New Jersey to parents Robin Alicia Sweeney, nee Mittl, and John Michael Murray. He is also survived by his stepmother, Meredith Murray and his stepfather, Chip Sweeney, along with his loving sisters, Katie Murray, Anna Murray, Samantha Sheil, nee Sweeney, and brother, Tim Sweeney. Additionally, Patrick is survived by grandparents Dick and Barbara Rambo, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and devoted friends.
Patrick had a warm and humble, yet adventurous spirit, upon which he developed countless enduring friendships at each stop along his journey. Although exciting new opportunities carried him away, Patrick loved to return home, and was a treasured, life-long member of the Sea Girt community. Growing up, Patrick attended Sea Girt Elementary School, where he notably bested his big sister in the school Spelling Bee. He was also active in his family's church communities, playing softball at St. Paul's in East Windsor and serving as an altar boy at St. Mark's in Sea Girt. This is where he developed his early passion for music. Patrick played the drums in the church choir, which he continued into high school, performing with the Jazz Band at Christian Brothers Academy (CBA). His passion for music - and more memorably, sharing music - only deepened through college, where he enjoyed a successful stint as a DJ with the college radio station. Patrick flourished during his college years, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree from Bryant University. He was an avid concert goer and loved experiencing live music with his close friends. He was also heavily involved in the Film Studies program, as well as his Fraternity, serving as President during his Senior year.
Patrick had a gift for connecting with people. His rare ability to make everyone around him comfortable, guided him through his young career. Most recently, Patrick enjoyed a successful role in Business Development with Markets Group in New York City. Patrick advanced quickly during his tenure, managing client relationships and Sponsorship Programs in the Private Wealth Management industry.
Along with his love of music, Patrick was also a devoted, albeit tortured, supporter of the New York Jets, Mets, Knicks and New Jersey Devils. This comes as no surprise given the unique level of patience and loyalty Patrick showed to everyone he touched. He was also an avid fan of horse racing and loved his family trips to the Saratoga Race Course.
Though he enjoyed an eclectic mix of interests of his own, Patrick loved to embrace the passions of others. Without fail, when his stepfather's Alma Mater had a big game, or when his sister had a dance recital, or even when a dear friend began coaching football at Peddie High School, Patrick could most assuredly be counted on for support. He was always invested, enthusiastic and eager to attend. Above all, Patrick loved to be there for his family and friends. He was always open, even if that meant wearing make up just to make his little sisters laugh. Patrick cherished his time spent traveling with his family, sharing new experiences together. He had so many fond memories from a recent trip to Ireland, experiencing the world cup with the locals and touring breweries with his father.
Patrick was consistently selfless and possessed an innate ability to lift those around him. He did so, not through words of affirmation or force of personality, but through kindness, acceptance, and heart. Patrick accepted everyone he touched for the person they were. He brought people in with his reassuring warmth and open spirit. Patrick's inherent goodness and the way he shared it with others is what those closest to him will remember most.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, in Sea Girt, New Jersey at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 21. Following Mass, there will be a celebration of Patrick's life at the Belmar Fishing Club. Address: 100 Ocean Ave, Belmar, NJ, 07719
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anchor House Foundation Website: www.anchorhousenj.org Address: 482 Centre Street, Trenton, NJ, 08611 Tel: 609 396 8329
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019