North Hutchinson Island, FL - Patrick Joseph Marcello, of North Hutchinson Island, FL and Jackson Twp., NJ, (formerly of Middletown, NJ) peacefully left this life at home surrounded by family on March 2, 2019, as a result of complications from a bone marrow transplant. Born in Providence, RI on March 28, 1950, he was preceded in death by his parents Domenic and Mary (Lytle) Marcello, and his brother Thomas W. Marcello.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Pat (Hagerty) Marcello; their daughter, Elizabeth (Scott Currence); and son, Jeffrey (Christina); their grandchildren, Katherine and Megan Currence, and Quinn, Claire, Celine and Shane Marcello; as well as his brother, Michael Marcello (Diane); and sister, Maureen Wall (Richard). Also left to mourn his loss are his nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends who were his New Jersey family.
Pat enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, driving one of his Corvettes, enjoying a glass of fine wine or a day on his boat or at the beach in Bradley Beach (NJ) or Pepper Park (NHI).
Pat's 45 year career in the oil industry began in Providence as a Vice President for Moran Shipping Agencies, transferring to New York City in 1977. His career progressed to operations manager and domestic and international product trader at several international oil brokerage firms in New York City, dealing in products in the Far East and Europe. He relocated to Boston, MA to become Director of International Trading at a cargo trading company, focused on Europe, North and South America and Africa. He then became Director of Product Supply for Gulf Oil, at that time a Division of Cumberland Farms. In 1986, he returned to the New York Harbor to begin a successful 32 year career in oil brokering. In 1999, he co-founded Millennium Brokerage Services LLC, retiring in 2018. As a volunteer, he served on the Board, and as President, of Manna House (Aberdeen NJ), and also for many years on the Lincroft Little League Board.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial gathering from 6-8 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. His Memorial Service will be offered at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Please gather at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patrick's memory to The Century for the Cure, PO Box 4129, Warren, NJ 07059 www.centuryforthecure.com, an annual charity bike ride to benefit the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, to aide in research for myelofibrosis, Pat's disease; or to Fulfill, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753 www.fulfillnj.org, working to ease the battle of hunger in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019