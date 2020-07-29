Dr. Patrick Parenty
Ocean - Dr. Patrick "DaDa" Parenty, 91, of Ocean, NJ passed away on Monday, July 27, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Born September 16, 1928, in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of Patsy and Margaret (Simone) Parenty. He had two older sisters, Eva and Dorothy, and lived his childhood in Plainfield. He married the love of his life, Gail Louise Stoothoff, on June 25, 1955. Pat earned his B.S. in Education from Trenton State College (College of NJ) 1947-1951; Masters in Education of Administration and Supervision, Rutgers University, 1954-1957; Doctorate of Education Degree Administration and Supervision, Rutgers University, 1959-1965, his thesis entitled "An Analysis of State Policies for the Provision of Educational Facilities." This final degree earned him the nickname "Doc" amongst his students and his children's closest friends.
He had a life-long career in education, beginning as a teacher in Plainfield from 1953-1957. From there he advanced to Principal of Brielle from 1957-1964; moving on to Superintendent of Schools, Eatontown 1964-1967. He became Superintendent of Schools - Monmouth Regional High School, Tinton Falls from 1967-1972. He was also College Supervisor, Fairleigh Dickinson University 1972-1973; Elementary Curriculum Coordinator 1973-1974; Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Plainfield, 1974-1982; Superintendent Watchung Borough Schools 1982-1998, where he retired after 16 years. He ended his career as Interim Superintendent in Warren. Pat demonstrated a real passion for education and took very seriously his key role in the positive development of all the young students that went through his school system. He led with his heart and was known and respected for his ability to bring people together for the betterment of children. He was deeply devoted to the development of his students, and therefore much loved by the student body, faculty and parents of the communities he served.
He was a Life Member, Phi Delta Kappa; Member American Association of School Administrators National Education Association; Life Member NJ School Development Council Executive Board Brielle PTA Vice President; and awarded a Life Membership into NJ Congress of Parents and Teachers by the local association.
Pat enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with family and friends, whether on a cruise to Central America or a road trip to the Amish countryside in Lancaster, PA.
Pat graduated from Army Officer Candidate School where he served as Line Officer. He was later assigned to Tank Gunnery Committee, Ft. Knox, KY.
Pat's priority, pride, and joy was always his wife, children, and grandchildren. His loss has left an inconceivable emptiness in his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gail; his children, daughter Cindy; son Patrick and daughter-in-law Becky; son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Debbie; and daughter Lisa (Parenty) Fritz and son-in-law Bill; as well as his precious grandchildren Matthew, Josh and Timmy Stewart; Dylan Parenty; Jeffrey, Nick and Patrick Parenty; and Noah and Lexi Fritz; as well as one great-grandson, Ben Stewart.
He is predeceased by his parents, Patsy and Margaret Parenty, and his sisters, Eva (Parenty) Tumolo and Dorothy (Parenty) Cobert.
Due to current circumstances, there will be no memorial at this time. There will be a celebration of his life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and a personal thank you to Melissa for your compassionate care.