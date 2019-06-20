|
Patrick Petillo
Plano, TX - Patrick Petillo, 60, of Plano, Texas, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was the loving son of Joan (Alcott) Petillo and the late Carney Petillo of Long Pond, PA.
Born on November 6, 1958, Pat grew up in Asbury Park, NJ. After attending St. Rose High School in Belmar, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA. He pursued a career in the telecommunication industry which work brought him to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
In addition to his mother, Pat is survived by his brother, Glenn Petillo and his wife, Irene, as well as their two sons, Ryan and Drew Petillo, of Bridgewater, NJ.
There will be a Memorial Service from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 Tenth Avenue, Neptune, NJ. A blessing service will be conducted at the Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. Private cremation has been entrusted to Rolling Oaks Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Legacy Founders Cottage, Dallas, TX.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 20 to June 21, 2019