Patrick S. Clay
Long Branch - Patrick S. Clay, age 69 of Long Branch, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Pat was a long time resident of Long Branch and considered it his home. He had a prosperous career working in the cycling industry for over 20 years before he made a second career in financial planning.
He is predeceased by his parents Robert Clay and Miriam (Windnagel) Clay, "Gramps" Calendriello and his step-sister Stacey Somers. Surviving are his wife of 40 years Donna (Gesualdi) Clay, his daughter Noelle, and his two sons Jonathan and Andrew; siblings Michael Clay, Diane Sherman, Kevin Clay and Sharon Rudd. He is also greatly loved by the entire Attardi family.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday September 10 from 6-8pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday September 11 at 10am at St. Michael's Church in West End, NJ. Interment of cremains will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
